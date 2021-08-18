Wednesday set for rain in Harlowton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HARLOWTON, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Harlowton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harlowton:

Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 55 °F, low 45 °F 7 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.