Caliente Daily Weather Forecast

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of smoke overnight High 84 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



