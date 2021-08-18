Caliente Daily Weather Forecast
CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
