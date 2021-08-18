Weather Forecast For Maxwell

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.