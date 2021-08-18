4-Day Weather Forecast For Tower Hill
TOWER HILL, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
