Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas Daily Weather Forecast

Las Vegas Post
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bV7Rtkz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Las Vegas, NM
With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

