Las Vegas Daily Weather Forecast
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0