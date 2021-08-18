Big Rapids Weather Forecast
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
