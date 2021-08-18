Cancel
Daily Weather Forecast For Forrest. City

Forrest City News Alert
 7 days ago

FORREST. CITY, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bV7RrzX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

