Camden, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Camden

Posted by 
Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 6 days ago

CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bV7RpE500

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

