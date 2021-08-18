Newberry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
