De Soto Daily Weather Forecast

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.