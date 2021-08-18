Cancel
Environment

De Soto Daily Weather Forecast

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 7 days ago

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bV7RlwP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

