4-Day Weather Forecast For Mount Sterling
MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
