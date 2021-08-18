Mountain Home Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas Of Smoke
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 1 to 14 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
