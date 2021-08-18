Wednesday rain in Rutland: Ideas to make the most of it

(RUTLAND, VT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Rutland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rutland:

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.