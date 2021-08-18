Daily Weather Forecast For Alexander City
ALEXANDER CITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
