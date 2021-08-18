Cancel
Pampa, TX

Wednesday sun alert in Pampa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 7 days ago

(PAMPA, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Pampa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pampa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bV7Rdsb00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

