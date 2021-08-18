Cancel
Multiple people killed in I-94 crash near Johnson Creek, authorities say

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CREEK, Wis. — Multiple people were killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 westbound. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. when a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer lost control and crashed into a guardrail. A second vehicle then collided with the cargo trailer before a semi-truck also crashed into the trailer and guardrail.

