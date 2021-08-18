Cancel
Altus, OK

A rainy Wednesday in Altus — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Altus News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Altus, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Altus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bV7RVlf00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

