Payson, AZ

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Payson

Payson Post
 7 days ago

(PAYSON, AZ) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Payson, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Payson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bV7RUsw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

