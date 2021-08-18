Sunnyside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
