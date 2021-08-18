Sunnyside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.