Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 7 days ago

SUNNYSIDE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bV7RQM200

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

