4-Day Weather Forecast For Uvalde
UVALDE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
