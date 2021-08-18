Hannibal Weather Forecast
HANNIBAL, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
