Weather Forecast For River Falls
RIVER FALLS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
