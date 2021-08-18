TRADING UPDATES: Angling Direct reels in sales; Live Co to make elves

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Angling Direct PLC - Norwich, Norfolk-based fishing tackle and equipment retailer - Hails "further progress" in first half ended July 31, despite stores being closed between February 1 and April 12. Says revenue in first half rose 20% to GBP38.4 million from GBP32.1 million a year ago and up 45% from GBP26.5 million in the first half of financial 2020, which was pre-Covid. Says online sales rose 3.2%, "against a very strong comparable period". Angling adds: "The company's newly implemented category management process continues to develop gross margins and leverage supply chain investment to optimise stock availability. In addition, the company has made good progress with future expansion plans, particularly in mainland Europe."