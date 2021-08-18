Cancel
TRADING UPDATES: Angling Direct reels in sales; Live Co to make elves

 6 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Angling Direct PLC - Norwich, Norfolk-based fishing tackle and equipment retailer - Hails "further progress" in first half ended July 31, despite stores being closed between February 1 and April 12. Says revenue in first half rose 20% to GBP38.4 million from GBP32.1 million a year ago and up 45% from GBP26.5 million in the first half of financial 2020, which was pre-Covid. Says online sales rose 3.2%, "against a very strong comparable period". Angling adds: "The company's newly implemented category management process continues to develop gross margins and leverage supply chain investment to optimise stock availability. In addition, the company has made good progress with future expansion plans, particularly in mainland Europe."

TRADING UPDATES: IG Design starts year well; Ilika in Stereax progress

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Design Group PLC - Eversholt, England-based greeting cards company - Says like-for-like revenue in four months to July 31 up 25% year-on-year and up 10% on pro-forma basis from two years earlier. IG Design notes "challenging cost headwinds", particularly related to freight. "Nevertheless, as a result of the strong sales momentum and work across the group to mitigate the impact of the cost pressures earnings to date have been in line with expectations," IG Design says. Says orderbook up on prior year and annual sales outlook is ahead of market expectations.
Share Price Information for Northern Bear (NTBR)

IN BRIEF: Northern Bear Executive Chair Steve Roberts resigns. Northern Bear swings to annual loss and decides against dividend. IN BRIEF: Northern Bear strong order book raises confidence in outlook. IN BRIEF: Northern Bear Non-Executive Director Ian McLean Dies. IN BRIEF: Northern Bear Shareholder Beaumont-Dark Raises Stake To 13%. IN...
TRADING UPDATES: Ocean Outdoor's Canary Wharf deal; DX opens new sites

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ocean Outdoor Ltd - London-based advertising services company - Named as outdoor media partner by property company Canary Wharf Group. Wins digital out-of-home advertising deal worth GBP30 million. "Under the terms of the deal, Ocean will retain exclusive rights to sell 40 full motion digital screens, and one large format full motion screen, and develop the Canary Wharf advertising channel across a variety of formats to enhance the audience experience as people return to work," Ocean Outdoor says. Plans also in place for expansion of outdoor advertising when Crossrail transport system launches in London in 2022.
LONDON MARKET PRE-OPEN: easyJet names ex-RBS, RSA CEO Hester as chair

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London are seen opening higher on Monday, tracking strong gains in Asian equity markets and ahead of a raft of PMI readings in Europe and the US. In early company news, ad agency WPP made an acquisition. Budget airline easyJet named a former Royal...
LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Stocks seen higher ahead of PMI readings

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London are seen opening higher on Monday, tracking strong gains in Asian equity markets and ahead of a raft of PMI readings in Europe and the US. IG futures indicate the FTSE 100 index is to open 40.50 points higher at 7,128.40. The blue-chip...
IN BRIEF: Tanfield's Snorkel performance improves in first half

Tanfield Group PLC - investment firm headquartered in Newcastle Upon Tyne - Says 49%-investee Snorkel International Holdings LLC first half net sales improve to USD71.7 million versus USD60.2 million year before. Net loss in first half narrows to USD3.6 million from USD7.3 million. "The board continues to view the continued...
Didi abandons Western Europe roll out amid regulatory backlash in China

(Sharecast News) - Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi has halted plans to commence operations in both the UK and Europe amid a backdrop of a regulatory backlash over data privacy back home. The Uber rival, which was planning on rolling out services across Western Europe, was now in consultation with staff...
Share Price Information for Sunrise Res (SRES)

IN BRIEF: Sunrise Resources gold grades up by a quarter at Baker. (Sharecast News) - Sunrise Resources announced positive test results from recent commercial concrete pours using natural pozzolan from its CS Pozzolan-Perlite Deposit in Nevada on Tuesday, with two commercial pours carried out by a "large" cement and ready-mix company as due diligence towards a commercial agreement.
Trade reports spike in last-minute sales after traffic light update

The trade has reported a spike in last-minute sales for August following the latest traffic light update and growing optimism across the sector. Retailers said bookings steadily increased in recent weeks but surged immediately after the government’s international travel announcement on August 4. But agents cautioned that with just weeks...
The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Several Airlines Now Banning Cloth Face Coverings During Flights

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Some airlines are changing their policies on what constitutes an acceptable face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its flights. Finland’s largest airline, Finnair, recently announced that...
Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Expert warns of potential for a new super variant 'COVID-22'

Since the emergence of COVID-19 multiple variants have developed with both the Alpha and Delta variant, each claiming the title of the UK’s most dominant strain. It’s observed that these mutated variants are often more transmissible than the original strain, with some even able to bypass protection provided by vaccines or previous infection.

