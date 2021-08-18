Wednesday rain in Bainbridge: Ideas to make the most of it

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Bainbridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bainbridge:

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 94 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.