London open: Stocks edge up as investors mull inflation data

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks edged up in early trade on Wednesday as investors mulled the latest UK inflation data. At 0825 BST, the FTSE 100 was 0.2% higher at 7,195.59. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that inflation fell more than expected in July, easing pressure on the Bank of England.

