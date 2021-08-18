Mattoon Weather Forecast
MATTOON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
