Morgan City Daily Weather Forecast

MORGAN CITY, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.