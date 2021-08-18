Nogales Weather Forecast
NOGALES, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
