Susanville, CA

Susanville is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
 7 days ago

(SUSANVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Susanville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Susanville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bV7QOwR00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Susanville Daily

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

