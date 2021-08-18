Deming Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 8 mph



