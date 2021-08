There is one more weekend to catch “Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love,” a fantastic, unique concert experience that has been rocking Ocean Casino Resort all summer. To be honest, “Summer of Love” caught this critic completely off guard. Long-running shows in the resort can be hit and miss, but thanks to shows like this, the return of “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana and Producer Allen Valentine’s recent success stories with the current “The Rat Pack: Back in Town” at Hard Rock and “Motown Forever” at Bally’s, it has been the a summer of great revue shows, which in the past could have been an oxymoron.