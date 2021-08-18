Buffalo Daily Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
