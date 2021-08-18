Elko Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
