4-Day Weather Forecast For Easton

EASTON, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



