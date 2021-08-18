Daily Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.