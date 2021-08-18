Daily Weather Forecast For Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0