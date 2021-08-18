Cancel
Aberdeen, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 7 days ago

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0bV7PhTv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

