Oh, brother: New York Jets' Mike LaFleur ready to call his own shot

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Reports came out yesterday that second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims lost 20 pounds after suffering food poisoning from eating bad salmon. It explains a large portion of his absences during the beginning of camp and why he seemed to struggle early on. On top of that news, Robert Saleh has went out and addressed that the team hasn’t given up on Mims, despite countless rumors stating that the player may already be an option for the team to trade. I had a feeling these rumors were never true, but it’s good to see the coaching staff doubling down on that. Hopefully the 2nd-year product can have a sophomore surge this season and help propel the team going forward. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.