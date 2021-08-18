Indulge In Dubai’s First Ladies-Only Afternoon Tea

Seven china rental companies that supply beauty and sentiment through vintage teawares. Beautiful china not only communicates a unique story to those who encounter it, but it enhances our own stories when woven through the special moments of our lives. The tableware we fall in love with, collect, and eventually pass down to younger generations becomes so dear to us personally, that it’s hard to imagine a celebratory occasion without it. Many people, however, don’t possess hundreds, or even dozens, of dinner plates, teacups, and chargers to serve a group for teatime or another occasion. This is where china rental companies truly come in handy! Renting china is a cost-effective way to achieve a desired tabletop aesthetic for events without having to source and store various vintage wares. These unique businesses offer opportunity for clients to rent tableware to transform events—whether it be a wedding reception, bridal or baby shower, afternoon tea, or a birthday party—into beautiful and memorable fêtes. They do the hard work of spending countless hours at estate sales and antiques stores hunting for treasures so you can simply pick and choose the patterns that best suit the look you desire for that special occasion and then easily return the dishes after the event has concluded. Here is a curated selection of notable china rental companies hailing from the Deep South all the way to Ontario, Canada.