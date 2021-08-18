Indulge In Dubai’s First Ladies-Only Afternoon Tea

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleExperience New York high society without leaving the city thanks to St. Regis The Palm, Dubai’s ladies-only afternoon tea. St. Regis The Palm, Dubai has unveiled a ladies-only afternoon tea experience at the exquisite Her by Caroline Astor tea lounge. The experience is the first of its kind in the UAE and offers a range of delectable bites in three packages: the Traditional Treat package with all your favourite afternoon tea delights; the Royal Treat package which comes inclusive of a glass of bubbles; or the Spa and Afternoon Tea package which includes a 60-minute therapeutic Optimal Hydration Facial at the Iridium Spa.

