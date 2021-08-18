Alexandria Daily Weather Forecast
ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
