Alexandria, MN

Alexandria Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 7 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bV7PXbX00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

