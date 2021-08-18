Daily Weather Forecast For Athens
ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
