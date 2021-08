Redmi is one of the companies that sells the most phones in the world thanks to its value for money. The company already navigates alone, although it is a fact that it depends on Xiaomi in some details such as its positioning in its web store. But this does not prevent its most interested users from finding it quickly. The firm has in mind to bring out a new terminal, the Redmi 10, from which it seems that all the details and characteristics of this have already been leaked.