If you live in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport, or Edgecomb and are a licensed commercial fisherman, we want to hear from you. Print copies of a survey were mailed to area fishermen. If you did not receive one you can fill it out online. Information gathered in this survey will be used in grant applications and to help us prioritize our efforts. We appreciate your experience and expertise in this area. Thanks for your help.