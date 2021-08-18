Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Weather Forecast For Berea

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 6 days ago

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bV7P1gm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
160
Followers
385
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berea, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy