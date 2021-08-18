Cancel
Brookings, SD

Wednesday has sun for Brookings — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 7 days ago

(BROOKINGS, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brookings:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV7OvPo00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
With Brookings Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

