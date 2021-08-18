Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.