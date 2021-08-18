Cancel
Wednesday rain in West. Plains: Ideas to make the most of it

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 7 days ago

(WEST. PLAINS, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over West. Plains Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bV7Oj4K00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

