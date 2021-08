The Lord knows how to renew the strength of his people. It is said, “When we are down to nothing. God is up to something.”. The First Reading offers us an insight into the desert experience of Elijah during the peak of his ministry as a prophet of God. It was a desert experience not only in the spatial sense of the word (he was actually in the wilderness) but also in the spiritual sense of the word. He was going through what may be termed desolation – a gnawing sense of dryness and emptiness.