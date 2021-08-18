Cancel
Comcast, ViacomCBS to Launch European Streaming Service SkyShowtime

By Manori Ravindran
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComcast and ViacomCBS have teamed up to launch a new streaming service in more than 20 European markets. The new platform, which is called SkyShowtime, will reach 90 million homes and convene entertainment, movies and original series from NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS brands, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock. The slate will span all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming and documentaries and factual content.

Tennistvtechnology.com

Sinclair Launches Tennis Channel in U.K. as a Streaming Service

BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair has announced that it has launched its Tennis Channel International streaming service in the U.K. The move follows the 2020 launch of the service in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and the debut this year in Greece. Tennis Channel International features a 24-hour streamed programming channel and will be...
Cell PhonesAdvanced Television

Collins Cup launches streaming app

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) has launched the Collins Cup player across web, IOS and Android. The app will showcase The Collins Cup broadcast live and on-demand. As well as the live broadcast, the app gives access to the PTOs content library including the newly launched Collins Cup Countdown shows...
ObituariesPosted by
Deadline

International Insider: Turmoil In Afghanistan; Nicole Kidman Isolation Backlash; Viacom & Comcast Unveil SkyShowtime; RIP Sean Lock & Sonny Chiba

Hello International Insiders. Tom Grater here with the week’s biggest international headlines, from Nicole Kidman’s Hong Kong shopping trip to an Indian animation milestone. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Afghanistan Evacuation Chaos in Kabul: Disturbing scenes in Afghanistan this week after a swift Taliban takeover of capital city Kabul caught western governments off-guard and caused panic among international personnel and local residents. Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi hit the headlines on Monday when she released a desperate plea to the international filmmaking community, warning that the new regime would suppress art and that the Taliban had...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Paramount Plus in Nordics Will Be Phased Out and Merged With Comcast-ViacomCBS’s SkyShowtime

ViacomCBS has decided to shut down the standalone version of Paramount Plus in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland — less than a year after launching the streamer in the Nordics — and will merge it with the new SkyShowtime service coming in 2022. On Wednesday, Comcast and ViacomCBS announced their formation of a joint venture that will introduce the SkyShowtime subscription VOD service in 22 European territories starting next year. SkyShowtime will include content from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS brands, including titles from Showtime, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount Plus originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures and Peacock. A source familiar with the media...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Rolling Stone

And the First Streaming Service to Partner With TikTok Is…

If the music streaming landscape were a horse race, Audius would be a multi-colored pigmy unicorn. The young blockchain-powered service may be hard to spot in the dust that trails stallions like Spotify and Apple Music, but it has been steadily making headway since its arrival in 2018. As “crypto” emerged as a pop culture buzz word in 2021, though, Audius grew significantly, rising from less than a million monthly active users in January to five million in August. On Monday, company execs tell Rolling Stone, Audius will take a big jump forward, revealing a first-of-its-kind partnership with TikTok that lets its...
Video Gameslifewire.com

Warhammer Plus Streaming Service to Launch August 25

Games Workshop is launching Warhammer Plus on August 25, starting at $5.99 a month. The niche streaming service geared at Warhammer fans will be available on iOS and Android through dedicated apps, as well as on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, according to The Verge. Subscribers can pay monthly or pay $59.99 for the whole year.
TV & VideosLas Vegas Herald

Pay TV Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Comcast, DIRECTV, Netflix

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Pay TV Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Pay TV Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Pay TV Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

The best streaming services in 2021

Whether you’re a seasoned on-demand watcher or just tired of broadcast TV, there are now dozens of streaming services ready and waiting to entertain you at a click of a button. With more people than ever choosing to cut the cord and new services joining the big names like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it’s undeniable that we have entered a new era of entertainment.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Salesforce is launching its own streaming service

Salesforce is moving beyond CRM software as the company has announced that it will launch its own streaming service which will feature live and on demand content for every role, industry and line of business, all in one place. The new streaming service, called Salesforce+, will arrive just in time...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Beat

Comcast launches second Xfinity retail store in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Comcast, a global media and technology company, has launched its second 4,100-square-foot Xfinity® retail store in Detroit at 1367 Eight Mile Road. Situated in such a strategic location in the Gateway Marketplace Shopping Center, Comcast spent $800,000 to build the new Xnifity store. The interior is filled with all Xfinity products - from video, internet, connected home solutions, to Xfinity Mobile - which customers can try out with the help of technology experts.
Moviesthestreamable.com

Industry Execs Say Piracy, Not Joint Releases, Harm New Releases the Most

For all the talk of simultaneous releases hurting new film releases, industry execs seem more concerned about an old threat damaging early returns. A report by Deadline highlighted a recent CinemaCon panel titled, “Globally Speaking: A Look at the International Market” that featured many high-ranking industry officials, like Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger, Universal Pictures international president Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Cinépolis CEO Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, and Paramount Pictures international theatrical distribution president Mark Viane.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Disney EMEA Production Exec Liam Keelan Talks Dream Projects & Healthy Budgets — Edinburgh

Good news for prospective writers and producers across Europe, with Disney+ revealing today the extent of its ambition when it comes to original programming in the region, aiming for a staggering 50 productions each year by 2024. Following the success of Disney’s streaming service over the past 18 months – to the tune of 116 million global subscribers – Liam Keelan, Disney’s VP Original Production, EMEA, admitted the platform had exceeded all expectations. He reflected during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “It was one of the few benefits of Covid. We had that captive audience and it helped people...
Posted by
Deadline

Netflix UK Heads Of Film & TV Talk Commissioning Strategy, Overall Deals & Growth — Edinburgh

The Edinburgh TV Festival kicked off this morning with an anticipated spotlight session on Netflix UK, featuring Anne Mensah, Vice President for Original Series, and Fiona Lamptey, Director of UK Features. The duo talked about Netflix’s place in the UK TV and film landscape, its approach to working with UK-based producers and creatives, and what’s next for their divisions. Former Sky exec Mensah said of the types of shows The Crown and Sex Education streamer will commission from the UK: “Shows have to be great, that’s the criteria. We’re not trying to game the system, or create a global thing. Specificity is...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

YouTube, Facebook and TikTok ‘earning millions’ from horrific animal-cruelty videos

Thousands of animals globally are tortured, maimed and subjected to prolonged suffering for grisly videos that earn money for the world’s biggest social media platforms, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, according to a year-long investigation.The horrors include baby monkeys being buried alive or tormented; kittens being stepped on or set alight; people eating live animals and puppies and ducks being crushed to death by snakes.In videos logged over just three months last year, it’s estimated that YouTube earned up to $12m (£8.8m) from the sharing of animal cruelty content, and the creators themselves earned nearly $15m (£11m).The stream of videos depicting...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Sony Exec Says Same-Day Streaming/Theatrical Releases Are “Devastating” To The Film Industry

Recently, Sony explained how the movie studio is going to stay independent and doesn’t want to be sold to a bigger studio and/or a streaming service. And in staying an independent studio without the backing of a major streaming platform like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO MAX, and Netflix, means Sony is definitely hoping to keep the theatrical business alive and well for its film releases.

