Daily Weather Forecast For Vernal
VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
