Gainesville, TX

Gainesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 7 days ago

GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bV7NzuV00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

