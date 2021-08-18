Gainesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



