Marshfield Weather Forecast

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



