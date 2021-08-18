Marshfield Weather Forecast
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
